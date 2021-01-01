The CIO Imperative: Leading in the Digital Future

No matter what the next wave of change brings, and
regardless of how intensely the pace of change accelerates,
the CIO of the future must be a Connected CIO. Using
technology as a catalyst, the Connected CIO is uniquely
equipped to help their organizations seize the opportunity
to disrupt the status quo and transform. The most
successful organizations are already thinking digital-first
and reimagining how to differentiate with technology,
and now is the time for CIOs to optimize the business for
continued success.
