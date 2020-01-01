The CISO’s Guide to Metrics that Matter in 2020

WHY traditional metrics fall short of telling the security story

WHICH metrics have meaning for both boards and security teams

HOW the right metrics can benefit the business

How to Apply Metrics to Strengthen Security Programs and Articulate Value to LeadershipThe metrics that security teams traditionally use at the board level often don’t translate into business objectives, creating communication gaps that leave CISOs struggling to explain the value of their security investments. Consequently, security teams suffer from the inability to obtain increased budget or inversely create a false sense of confidence in security preparedness, all the while risk increases. By applying the metrics that matter, CISOs will strengthen their security program and articulate value to leadership.In this paper, you’ll learn: