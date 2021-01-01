The Comedy and Cybersecurity Report

Download Now Provided by: TechRepublic Topic: Security Format: PDF

While the advantages of humor in the workplace are clear, cybersecurity professionals have a responsibility to recognize the disadvantages and work to mitigate them—particularly when it comes to security awareness training. By understanding the psychology of humor and its effects in the real world, you’ll be able to use it without putting your company at risk. In this whitepaper, learn how to effectively use humor without leaving your organization vulnerable to security threats.