The Decision to Innovate; Literature and Propositions

Download Now Download Now Provided by: EIM Business & Policy Research Topic: Big Data Date Added: Aug 2006 Format: PDF

The successful business of the future is believed to be one that continuously innovates, i.e. is able to demonstrate flexibility and to pro-actively anticipate business opportunities. On the waves of a plethora of innovation and entrepreneurship studies, the past fifteen years have witnessed increased attention for the innovative efforts of individuals. Research into individual innovation endorses the view that organizations should develop and use the innovative potential of their employees as a means to foster organizational success (e.g. Van de Ven, 1986; Amabile, 1988; Axtell et al. 2000; Unsworth & Parker, 2003).