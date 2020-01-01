The definitive guide to enterprise data backup and recovery architectures

According to a survey by Fujitsu, 45 percent of IT managers said they had lost data or productivity related to data protection inefficiency within the previous year. Yet the cloud offers cost-effective and scalable solutions that are significantly easier to manage and maintain than on-premises solutions. So, how can you optimize your cloud data protection strategies?
Download this eBook and learn:
- The important differences between on-premises, hybrid, hosted, and cloud-native data protection and management solutions
- The ABCs of recovery time objectives (RTOs) in the cloud
- How cloud reliability has increased with improved physical security, continuous monitoring, frequent security audits, and new compliance measures
- Questions for finding the right cloud data protection strategy