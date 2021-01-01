The Delta Lake Series

Download Now
Provided by: Databricks
Topic: Cloud
Format: PDF

Learn how to bring quality, reliability, security and performance to your data lake.

In “The Delta Lake Series” of eBooks, we will explore how Delta Lake brings quality, reliability, security and performance to your data lake to enable a lakehouse architecture. Download this eBook series to understand the unique capabilities of Delta Lake, explore common use cases like streaming and learn how Delta Lake delivers substantial performance improvements for our customers.

The series features the following eBooks:

  • The Delta Lake Series — Fundamentals and Performance
  • The Delta Lake Series— Features
  • The Delta Lake Series — Lakehouse
  • The Delta Lake Series — Streaming
  • The Delta Lake Series — Customer Use Cases
Download Now

    Find By Topic