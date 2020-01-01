The Evolution of Ransomware: How to Protect Organizations from New Trends and Methods

How ransomware is evolving from a “spray and pray” strategy to focused attacks that promise greater financial payoffs

The tactics, techniques and procedures used by today’s cybercriminals and how they’re getting more sophisticated

How ransomware attacks have gone well beyond phishing emails and website popups

What you can do to stop ransomware in its tracks

Ransomware is one of the fastest-growing threats in cybersecurity, with damages predicted to crest billion globally by 2021, up from "only" million* in 2015.