The Experts Conference (TEC) is Back! 100% Virtual and Free!

A great lineup of Hybrid AD Security, O365 and/or Migration & Modernization sessions led by industry experts.

Live Q&A’s between training sessions

The chance to earn up to 10 CPE credits

And since it’s virtual, you can experience it from the comfort of your home.

The Experts Conference (TEC) is back – virtually and for free –September 1 - 2, 2021.TEC 2021 will be the Microsoft training event of the year , with. Connect with Microsoft MVPs, industry and Quest experts, and your peers.You can look forward to: Join us for this unmatched learning opportunity.