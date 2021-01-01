The Experts Conference (TEC) is Back! 100% Virtual and Free!

The Experts Conference (TEC) is back – virtually and for free –September 1 - 2, 2021.
TEC 2021 will be the Microsoft training event of the year
, with practical Active Directory and Office 365 education
. Connect with Microsoft MVPs, industry and Quest experts, and your peers.
You can look forward to:
Join us
- A great lineup of Hybrid AD Security, O365 and/or Migration & Modernization sessions led by industry experts.
- Live Q&A’s between training sessions
- The chance to earn up to 10 CPE credits
- And since it’s virtual, you can experience it from the comfort of your home.
for this unmatched learning opportunity.