Download Now Provided by: Akamai Topic: Security Format: PDF

After evaluating 13 vendors on 10 criteria, The Forrester New Wave™: Bot Management, Q1 2020 report names Akamai a Leader. “Evolving bad bot attacks,” they say, “require sophisticated solutions.” Bots currently account for up to 75% of a website’s traffic. Many — like virtual assistants and search engines — genuinely help your business. But bad bots may skim competitive information, steal customer data, commit fraud, and more. The Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform provides unmatched visibility into the ever-changing bot landscape. This new report can help you review and select the right partner for your bot management needs. Download it today, courtesy of Akamai.