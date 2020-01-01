The Forrester New Wave: Bot Management, Q1 2020

After evaluating 13 vendors on 10 criteria, The Forrester New Wave™: Bot Management, Q1 2020 report names Akamai a Leader. “Evolving bad bot attacks,” they say, “require sophisticated solutions.” Bots currently account for up to 75% of a website’s traffic. Many — like virtual assistants and search engines — genuinely help your business. But bad bots may skim competitive information, steal customer data, commit fraud, and more. The Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform provides unmatched visibility into the ever-changing bot landscape. This new report can help you review and select the right partner for your bot management needs. Download it today, courtesy of Akamai.
