The great pivot in global eCommerce

Last year, the pandemic brought the world to a grinding halt, creating mass uncertainty across almost every facet of business operations. As the uneven pandemic recovery continues, it’s clear shopping behaviours have changed for good, with wide-reaching impacts on the world of eCommerce.



A notable outcome of this shared change is that markets now have more in common than what sets them apart. A groundswell of new shoppers came online around the world, surging adoption by nearly 28% in 20201 . In the U.S., 10 years of projected growth happened in just 90 days . Countries with the lowest pre-COVID eCommerce penetration saw some of the largest migrations to online shopping, led by Mexico.



As more shoppers appeared, new behaviours emerged, with large, developing nations leading the way. Facing product shortages, budget constraints and concerns about in-person shopping, consumers showed a far greater willingness to try new brands and new ways of shopping, flocking to digital and omnichannel options.



The 2021 Borderless Commerce Report captures and highlights the current and upcoming global shifts that will shape the future of cross-border commerce. It will help you identify potential areas of growth for your business, while exploring 13 key markets in depth. Whether your cross-border journey is just beginning or you’re expanding your global reach, understanding your customers abroad is key to successful market entry.