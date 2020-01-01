The Importance of Having a CISO Strategy for Small Business IT Teams

Avast CISO, Jaya Baloo, Discusses Cybersecurity Solutions for Today’s Businesses

One size doesn’t fit all when it comes to businesses. Some may have a full IT team on staff. Others may not, and many are limited by resources and budget. With cyberattacks targeting small to mid-sized businesses at an all-time high, it’s critical for IT consultants and service providers to be having those conversations with SMBs about enterprise grade security protection, tailored exactly to their needs.