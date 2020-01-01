The Importance of Having a CISO Strategy for Small Business IT Teams

Avast CISO, Jaya Baloo, Discusses Cybersecurity Solutions for Today’s Businesses
One size doesn’t fit all when it comes to businesses. Some may have a full IT team on staff. Others may not, and many are limited by resources and budget. With cyberattacks targeting small to mid-sized businesses at an all-time high, it’s critical for IT consultants and service providers to be having those conversations with SMBs about enterprise grade security protection, tailored exactly to their needs.
In an interview with Richard Tubb, the IT Business Growth Expert, Jaya Baloo covers:
-
The best ways to present cybersecurity to SMBs and explain its importance
-
The biggest cyber threats faced by SMBs today and the best defense strategy
-
How SMBs with limited budgets and/or IT resources can still stay protected
-
The importance of a response plan in case an SMB is impacted by a cyber attack
-
The future of the cybersecurity landscape and the role of emerging technologies