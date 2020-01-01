The IT Security Guide to Digital Transformation

Digital transformation will always be a delicate balance of improved processes and increased risk. Businesses are at risk of experiencing a data breach or security incident during a full digital transformation if they fail to increase their security in tandem.

This whitepaper will discuss the current risks in a digital transformation that make businesses particularly vulnerable to attack, as well as the three essential steps IT teams can take to mitigate them. The appropriate level of proactive security and monitoring will keep businesses from overspending on security, or the steep cost of a data breach. In particular, this paper will cover: