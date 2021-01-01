The New Remote Work Era: Trends in the Distributed Workforce

Organizations of all sizes, across all industries, are seeing benefits from their shift to a distributed work model, with 77% of respondents saying that their remote work capabilities were underutilized until recently.Smaller organizations, in particular, seem to be enjoying outsized advantages that could help them compete with their larger counterparts.70% of all respondents agree that smaller organizations are able to adapt faster to remote work. And, smaller organizations themselves agree to a greater extent than larger ones, indicating that they are experiencing the ease of the remote work transition firsthand. Download this eBook from Dell Technologies and Intel® to learn more.