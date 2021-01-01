The New Remote Work Era: Trends in the Distributed Workforce

Organizations of all sizes, across all industries, are seeing benefits from their shift to a distributed work model, with 77% of respondents saying that their remote work capabilities were underutilized until recently.
Smaller organizations, in particular, seem to be enjoying outsized advantages that could help them compete with their larger counterparts.
70% of all respondents agree that smaller organizations are able to adapt faster to remote work. And, smaller organizations themselves agree to a greater extent than larger ones, indicating that they are experiencing the ease of the remote work transition firsthand.
