The Path is the Destination - Enabling a New Search Paradigm with Linked Data

Today, searching the World Wide Web in most cases turns out in looking for a specific item, which means that the user should know the item in advance. In the future internet, searching for information comes closer to the notion of 'window shopping' by means of exploratory and semantic search technologies. In the course of the exploratory search process the user constantly receives new information and establishes a personalized knowledge base. To make this possible, semantic search technologies utilize domain knowledge and semantic data, as e.g., Linked Open Data (LOD), to expand and re ne search results, to derive cross-references, and to reveal implicitly hidden semantic relations.