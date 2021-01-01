The Path to IT Modernization: Five Steps to Protecting Government Systems

Federal agencies have been charged with modernizing their IT systems - a move that’s been accelerated by the widespread adoption of cloud and mobile technologies.

While it’s important to note that IT modernization within federal agencies is going to be a marathon and not a sprint, there are a number of key steps agencies can take today that will help them move away from legacy solutions and toward modern technologies.

In this ebook, we look into a five-step approach to federal IT modernization that will help agencies secure access to applications in cloud and mobile environments.