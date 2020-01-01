The State of Cloud Security 2020

Learn More Provided by: Sophos Topic: Cloud Format: PDF

When it comes to the cloud, it’s best to think of a network like a building with multiple windows and multiple openings – they all add up to multiple potential access points for someone, or something, to get in and out. Every organization represents value to a cyber criminal. That value might be in the data that can be sold or held onto for ransom. It could also be the organization’s wallet that’s used to pay for cryptomining virtual machines. What really stands out when we look at this data is that there is no single main attack vector. Rather, attackers are using a range of techniques and whichever defense has a weakness is how they get in. Read more to learn how you can protect your organization from the cyber-criminals in the public cloud.