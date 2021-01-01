The State of SIEM

Download Now Provided by: AT&T Topic: Security Format: PDF

As security teams of the past recognized that they needed better synergy between SIM and SEM tooling, threat management and log aggregation started to be blended together. Much of the convergence was driven by IT professionals and security analysts who were investing considerable time and money on intrusion detection systems and intrusion prevention systems (IDS/IPS) that were generating a lot of alert noise. The cross pollination between SIM and SEM helped cut down on that noise and eventually yielded what’s classically known today as SIEM.



