The State of SIEM

As security teams of the past recognized that they
needed better synergy between SIM and SEM tooling,
threat management and log aggregation started to
be blended together. Much of the convergence was
driven by IT professionals and security analysts who
were investing considerable time and money on
intrusion detection systems and intrusion prevention
systems (IDS/IPS) that were generating a lot of alert
noise. The cross pollination between SIM and SEM
helped cut down on that noise and eventually yielded
what’s classically known today as SIEM.