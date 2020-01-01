The State of SMBs and IT Today

Find Out More Provided by: Dell Technologies and Intel® Topic: Security Format: PDF

The midsize businesses (MBs) are still powered by dreamers who want to build tomorrow's business superpowers. These companies have succeeded in targeting niche opportunities or serving local markets. Dell Technologies conduct a survey of more than 1,500 respondents around EMEA.



MBs face a range of challenges in managing and maintaining their IT assets and often struggle with information security, costs, hiring and retaining staff, competition from startups, and increasing regulations affecting data management.



