The top five ways to relieve the pain of managing hybrid AD environments

Provided by:
One Identity
Topic:
Data Management
Format:
PDF
With the rapid rise of Azure Active Directory, the vast majority of organizations will maintain
on-prem AD while also growing their cloud deployment. This hybrid AD environment
presents unique challenges that can be extremely painful to manage with native tools or
manual processes. One Identity’s Active Roles 7.1 is the ideal solution to avoid or relieve the
pain of the hybrid challenges described above, as well as close security holes, reduce risk,
and – above all – drive consistency and efficiencies in any hybrid AD environment.