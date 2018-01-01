The Total Economic Impact™ Of Box’s Enterprise Content Management and Collaboration Platform

Achieved a 405% ROI with their investment in Box, with payback in under 2 months

Reduced IT spend by $2.4M when businesses retired storage and legacy Enterprise Content Management systems

Improved user productivity by 20% by helping employees work more efficiently

Avoided $3M in risk-related costs due to improved security and compliance of sensitive content

A commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Box shows the potential return on investment for a Box customer. Through their research, Forrester found that a typical 8,000 employee organization:Get the full study to learn how your business can benefit from Box.