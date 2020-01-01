The Total Economic Impact™ Of Dell Technologies Cloud

Dell Technologies commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact&trade (TEI) study and examine the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying Dell Technologies Cloud. The purpose of this study is to provide readers with a framework to evaluate the potential financial impact of Dell Technologies Cloud on their organizations.

Dell Technologies Cloud provides a hybrid cloud platform that helps its customers unify management and migrate workloads between their private and public clouds. To better understand the benefits, costs, and risks associated with this investment, Forrester interviewed eight customers with experience using Dell Technologies Cloud.