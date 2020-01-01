The Total Economic Impact™ of Nutanix End User Computing Solutions

Running EUC on Nutanix nets 164% ROI and a sub-6 month payback period

Organizations around the world are turning to end user computing solutions like VDI and Desktop as a Service (DaaS) to support remote workers and overcome the cost and challenges of managing large end-point environments. Legacy 3-tier infrastructure is simply a bad fit for these requirements, frequently leaving companies with a poor user experience, unpredictable availability and security, long planning and change cycles, and expensive up-front costs.

Forrester recently interviewed Nutanix customers to better understand the benefits, costs, and risks associated with deploying a Nutanix EUC solution over 3-tier architectures. They summarized their findings in a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) report, describing how customers of Nutanix solutions for end user computing experienced:

Benefits of $21.0 million over three years versus costs of $8.0 million, adding up to a net present value (NPV) of $13.0 million and an ROI of 164%.

Excellent end-user experience at scale, saving thousands of hours and generating millions from improved performance.

90% faster time to deployment, enhancing business agility and competitiveness.

Up to 35% lower capital expenditures.

Simplified EUC management, freeing IT staff to work on higher value tasks.

Nutanix solutions for end user computing enable organizations to quickly scale business operations by providing employees rapid, secure, and reliable access to desktops, apps, and data.

Download the Forrester TEI report to learn what Nutanix solutions for EUC could do for your organization.