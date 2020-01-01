The Universal Truths of Identity and Access Management

Provided by:
One Identity
Topic:
Data Management
Format:
PDF
Most organizations implement technology to do things better, deliver
higher value, fulfill their mission and become more agile. After all,
technology should make things easier. But often it seems that many
IT initiatives slow operations and hamstring agility.
IAM is an ever-moving target that has become a large and integral
part of IT operations.
The following ten universal truths of IAM provide common-sense
guidance on how to evaluate your need, implement a solid IAM
solution and optimize its usage.