The Why, the What and the How of the Software-Defined Data Center: An Osterman Research

Provided by: McAfeeTopic: SecurityDate Added: Mar 2018Format: PDF
The Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) is an umbrella philosophy for structuring data centers.It brings several business benefits, and it improves the practicalities of securing a data center.
SDDC builds on proven virtualization technologies, while rethinking some of the traditional ways in which virtualized data-center resources have been used.
This white paper discusses what SDDC is, why it’s inevitable, and how it works. It cuts through unnecessary technicalities to get to the heart of the matter. It also offers a brief overview of the sponsors of this paper – McAfee and VMware – and of their relevant solutions.