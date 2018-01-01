Theoretical and Experimental Performances Evaluation of a New Multiple Access Technique for Optical Fibers

Download Now Download Now Provided by: American V-King Scientific Publishing Topic: Software Date Added: Sep 2012 Format: PDF

In this paper, the authors develop and evaluate theoretically and experimentally the performance of a new multiple access technique for different types of optical fibers. The main objective is to optimize the capacity (bandwidth and throughput) of the fiber and demonstrate the feasibility of a multi-service transmission (radio, DSL etc.) over the same fiber, using a multiplexing technique. In addition, they propose to provide multi-services (e.g. maintenance, multimedia, exploitation, etc.), using the same fiber without additional infrastructure. The work is carried out particularly in the field of transports.