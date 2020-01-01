Think Cloud Visibility Is a Problem? You’re Not Alone

Discovery and tracking of all cloud assets across all cloud providers, not just the big three

The ability to quickly uncover unknown and rogue assets that are not part of sanctioned cloud accounts

Continuous monitoring of global cloud providers for newly-created assets that tie back to your organization

Analysis of your cloud footprint to better understand and consolidate cloud asset management into sanctioned IaaS accounts

Expanse is the only company that discovers, tracks, and monitors cloud assets across all cloud providers without any agents required. Benefits of Expanse’s Cloud Module include:Don’t wait to discover your cloud assets until they’re hacked. While cloud visibility is challenging, it’s possible with the right cloud visibility and security solution.