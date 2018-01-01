Third Party Data Protection Applied to Cloud and Xacml Implementation in the Hadoop Environment With Sparql

Download Now Download Now Provided by: Association for Computing Machinery Topic: Cloud Date Added: Aug 2012 Format: PDF

Cloud computing security (sometimes referred to simply as "Cloud security") is an evolving sub-domain of Computer security, Network security and, more broadly, Information security It refers to a broad set of policies, technologies, and controls deployed to protect data, applications, and the associated infrastructure of cloud computing. Cloud security is not to be confused with security software offerings that are "Cloud-based" (a.k.a. security-as-a-service).There are a number of security issues/concerns associated with cloud computing but these issues fall into two broad categories: security issues faced by cloud providers (organizations providing software, platform, or infrastructure as a service via the cloud) and security issues faced by their customers.