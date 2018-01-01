Search
Third Party Report: ESG Analyst Report on Economic Value of Data Domain
Download Now
Download Now
Provided by:
Dell EMC (UK)
Topic:
Innovation
Date Added:
Jul 2017
Format:
PDF
To out-innovate and out-pace their competition, organizations must be on a consistent path to
keep their infrastructure modern
.
IT is under constant pressure to
deliver optimized infrastructure
for new
business initiatives and supporting applications
all while trying to contain or even reduce costs.
In fact, respondents to ESG's ongoing research consistently cite
cost reduction
as one of the
top business drivers affecting their IT spending
.
