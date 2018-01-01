Search

Third Party Report: ESG Analyst Report on Economic Value of Data Domain

Provided by: Dell EMC (UK) Topic: Innovation Date Added: Jul 2017 Format: PDF
To out-innovate and out-pace their competition, organizations must be on a consistent path to keep their infrastructure modern.

IT is under constant pressure to deliver optimized infrastructure for new business initiatives and supporting applications all while trying to contain or even reduce costs.

In fact, respondents to ESG's ongoing research consistently cite cost reduction as one of the top business drivers affecting their IT spending.

