Three Steps to Securing Enterprise Data on Cloud Platforms

Download Now Provided by: ReliaQuest Topic: Cloud Format: PDF

Enterprises have leveraged cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to facilitate web applications for years, and the platforms have proven effective and reliable. That’s why many enterprises have begun taking advantage of the scalability provided by these platforms to assist with traditional network needs such as Directory Services, user document storage, and internal operational applications.



While this can deliver accessibility and storage benefits, many organizations that move critical infrastructure to these cloud platforms mistakenly assume that the cloud provider also delivers sufficient visibility and monitoring of the cloud environment — and therefore fail to configure critical controls and secure architecture practices, leaving them vulnerable to attacks.



Download now and learn ReliaQuest's 3 Steps to Securing Enterprise Data on Cloud Platforms.