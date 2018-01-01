Throughput Maximization Based on Optimal Access Probabilities in Cognitive Radio System

Download Now Download Now Provided by: Ryefone Inc. Topic: Mobility Date Added: Feb 2013 Format: PDF

Well-established fact shows that the fixed spectrum allocation policy conveys to the low spectrum utilization. The cognitive radio technique promises to improve the low efficiency. This paper proposes an optimized access strategy combining overlay scheme and underlay scheme for the cognitive radio. The authors model the service state of the system as a continuous-time Markov model. Based on the service state, the overlay manner or/and the underlay manner is/are used by the secondary users. When the primary user is not transmitting and only one secondary user has the requirement to transmit, the secondary system adopts the overlay scheme.