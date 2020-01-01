Timeless Storage with HPE Nimble Storage

Download Now Provided by: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Topic: Enterprise Software Format: PDF

Cloud, flash, insatiable data growth, and massive infrastructure complexity can cripple data storage investments. Organizations on a digital transformation journey require simplicity, agility, speed, and expanded consumption models. These models should go beyond the traditional approach where the storage purchase depreciates over a three- to five-year period or leasing that spreads payments over the life of the product. Today’s needs include new cloud-like subscription and pay-as-you-go options. We’re on a mission to change enterprise data services, with confidence, cloud-like agility, simplicity, and ease of use, with the flash storage you need, when you need it. With Timeless Storage for HPE Nimble Storage, you can do away with unplanned downtime, forklift upgrades, and per-feature pricing.