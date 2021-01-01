Today’s MFA — Is It a Security Illusion?

Download Now Provided by: Akamai Topic: Security Format: PDF

Eighty percent of security breaches involve compromised credentials; usernames and passwords are clearly not enough. Implementing a multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution significantly decreases the risk of unauthorized access and system breaches. But traditional MFA is not as secure as you think.



An MFA service built on a standard mobile push authentication factor can be easily manipulated and circumvented by social engineering and phishing mechanisms, leading to account takeover. The only way to achieve truly secure, phish-proof authentication is to implement an MFA service that leverages FIDO2, the strongest standards-based authentication method available. So why isn’t FIDO2 MFA more widely used?