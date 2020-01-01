Top 5 Cloud Mobility Considerations for a Data Protection Strategy

Read More Provided by: Veeam Topic: Cloud Format: PDF

Whether you are a small or midsize business or a large enterprise, you are under significant pressure to increase agility, reduce costs and accelerate business processes and innovation. By leveraging any cloud with easy on-demand portability, you can simplify migrations, use IT resources more strategically, respond quicker from catastrophic failure and support data migrations from both physical and virtual machines.



In this report, we provide the top five cloud mobility considerations for your data protection and management strategy, so you can make informed decisions based on the benefits of cloud mobility and specific use cases where it can play an essential role in your IT modernization efforts.