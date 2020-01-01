Top 5 Log Sources You Should Be Ingesting but Probably Aren’t

Provided by:
Logging and monitoring all relevant events from across the IT environment has ups and downs — some
common log sources are fairly easily ingested and parsed, while others are difficult to manage at scale,
creating visibility challenges.
Logs from servers, firewalls, Active Directory, intrusion detection systems (IDS) and endpoint tools are usually the
easiest to get and first ingested. Many other sources are invaluable for incident response (IR), but rarely ingested
because of the level of effort involved.
