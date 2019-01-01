Top 5 Reasons for Office 365 Backup

Download Now
Provided by: Druva
Topic: Microsoft
Format: PDF
With the overwhelming success of Office 365 productivity tools, there is some confusion regarding Office 365 capabilities and what they can do. Unfortunately, backup and restore functionality — one of your top IT priorities — is one of the most misunderstood aspects of Office 365.
Read this eBook and find out why you need a third-party Office 365 backup solution:
  • Office 365 data is prone to user error
  • Ransomware prevention is not enough
  • Data retention gaps risk non-compliance
  • eDiscovery and legal hold functionality falls short
  • Internal threats increase data risk
Download Now

    Find By Topic