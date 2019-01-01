Top 5 Reasons for Office 365 Backup

Office 365 data is prone to user error

Ransomware prevention is not enough

Data retention gaps risk non-compliance

eDiscovery and legal hold functionality falls short

Internal threats increase data risk

With the overwhelming success of Office 365 productivity tools, there is some confusion regarding Office 365 capabilities and what they can do. Unfortunately, backup and restore functionality — one of your top IT priorities — is one of the most misunderstood aspects of Office 365.Read this eBook and find out why you need a third-party Office 365 backup solution: