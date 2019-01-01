Top 5 Reasons for Office 365 Backup

With the overwhelming success of Office 365 productivity tools, there is some confusion regarding Office 365 capabilities and what they can do. Unfortunately, backup and restore functionality — one of your top IT priorities — is one of the most misunderstood aspects of Office 365.
Read this eBook and find out why you need a third-party Office 365 backup solution:
- Office 365 data is prone to user error
- Ransomware prevention is not enough
- Data retention gaps risk non-compliance
- eDiscovery and legal hold functionality falls short
- Internal threats increase data risk