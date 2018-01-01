Top 5 Requirements for Your NSPM Solution

Download Now Download Now Provided by: FireMon Topic: Security Date Added: Jan 2018 Format: PDF

Network Security Policy Management (NSPM) continues to be a difficult practice for organizations the world over. In the last 20 years, network security policies (e.g. firewall rules) have grown by more than 3,500%. Yes, you read that number correctly. Why is that?



If you expand a network’s functions and capabilities, you will invariably see complexity in network security policies. With changing tides in network security, it still remains that policy governs what can happen within the environment.



Consider this a call to arms. Network security teams are swamped with overly complex, often outdated and vulnerable network policies. These brave souls serve as the garrisons to our most valuable information resources. And our intrepid heroes need solutions that take aim at this complex and changing world.



