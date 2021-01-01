Top cybersecurity trends 2021: Orchestrated, multi-staged, evasive attacks

Download Now Provided by: Cisco Umbrella Topic: Security Format: PDF

One of the biggest trends in 2020 was the rise of complex, multi-staged cyberattacks. These attacks used new delivery mechanisms — like macros and other legitimate app functionality — to evade detection by antivirus software, hide data exfiltration actions (e.g., steganography), and coordinate multi-staged maneuvers through command-and-control (C2) infrastructure. By eluding traditional endpoint defenses, these complex attacks posed a much greater challenge for defenders.