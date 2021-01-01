Top cybersecurity trends 2021: Pandemic-related content used for attack propagation

Download Now Provided by: Cisco Umbrella Topic: Security Format: PDF

For the majority of 2020 the entire world grappled with massive change — in how we lived, how we worked, how we connected. Malicious actors took advantage of our need for news on the pandemic and rushed to set up numerous sites to phish for credentials and drop malware — often mimicking content from the CDC, ECDC, and other health and government authorities. In the face of these new and rising pandemic-related threats, it’s more important than ever to ensure that all web traffic is inspected and protected, so people can get the information they need — without getting compromised. Find out how to keep your employees safe from these types of attacks in 2021.