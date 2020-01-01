Top five reasons for Office 365 backup

Download Now Provided by: Druva Topic: Security Format: PDF

A comprehensive, scalable, and cost-effective SaaS platform protects Office 365 data, and other workloads, from major threats like accidental deletion, file corruption, insider attacks, ransomware, and non-compliance with data retention, legal hold and eDiscovery:

1. If users overwrite or lose data, it’s restored quickly.

2. If ransomware corrupts data, pristine, uninfected versions are readily available.

3. If industry regulations dictate data retention, you’ve got it, thanks to unlimited retention.

4. If litigation requires immediate access to user data, you have it.

5. If employees with mal intentions hide or delete data, you’ve already safely backed it up.