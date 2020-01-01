TOP REASONS WHY CUSTOMERS CHOOSE DELL EMC POWERSTORE FOR MICROSOFT SQL SERVER

Learn the many advantages of why customers are choosing Dell EMC PowerStore to boost performance for development and deployment. Consolidating numerous versions of Microsoft SQL Server onto a single platform is a common task and shows great benefits in
capacity efficiencies, business agility, security and availability.
Advanced clustering technology enables PowerStore to scale
system performance for up to four appliances, while individual drive scaling addresses flexible capacity growth and resource
balancing.
Intel® Innovation Built-In
Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.