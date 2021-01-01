Total Economic Impact (TEI) of IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions

Learn More Provided by: IBM Topic: Cloud Format: PDF

With IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions, organizations can automate the migration of new and existing VMware workloads from on-premises to the IBM Cloud, getting the benefits of cloud infrastructure while continuing to leverage the same tools used on-premises. By simplifying the migration to the cloud, IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions enables organizations to scale resources up and down without worrying about overprovisioning or IT staffing, to change capex to opex spending, to access flexible consumption-based pricing, and to benefit from IBM’s global presence by moving workloads to reduce latency or enter new markets.