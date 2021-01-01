Total Economic Impact (TEI) of IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions

Provided by:
IBM
Cloud
PDF
With IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions, organizations can automate the
migration of new and existing VMware workloads from on-premises to the
IBM Cloud, getting the benefits of cloud infrastructure while continuing to
leverage the same tools used on-premises. By simplifying the migration to
the cloud, IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions enables organizations to scale
resources up and down without worrying about overprovisioning or IT
staffing, to change capex to opex spending, to access flexible
consumption-based pricing, and to benefit from IBM’s global presence by
moving workloads to reduce latency or enter new markets.