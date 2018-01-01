Tracking DDoS Attacks: Insights Into the Business of Disrupting the Web

Download Now Download Now Provided by: Ruhr-University Bochum Topic: Security Date Added: Mar 2012 Format: PDF

Known for a long time, Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks are still prevalent today and cause harm on the Internet on a daily basis. The main mechanism behind this kind of attacks is the use of so called botnets, i.e., networks of compromised machines under the control of an attacker. There are several different botnet families that focus on DDoS attacks and are even used to sell such attacks as a service on Underground markets. In this paper, the authors present an empirical study of modern DDoS botnets and analyze one particular family of botnets in detail.