Transformation Takes Practice ebook

In this e-book, we explore how open transformation—the process of probing, sensing, and responding in a collaborative, continuous cycle of discovery and delivery—leads to more meaningful outcomes. Using the Open Practice Library and Red Hat® Open Innovation Labs, organizations can get the most value from open practices and realize digital transformation the open way. Read this e-book, which includes 3 customer case studies, to learn how.