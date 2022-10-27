Transforming the Employee Experience for a Hybrid Work World How a Single PC Vendor Can Help You Get Ahead

Employee expectations have evolved in the last few years, with new research from IDC showing how organizations are adapting to keep pace:

45% said that remote and hybridwork models are now an embedded part of accepted workpractices.

42% of organizations say that intelligent digital workplaces are no longer optional, but a business necessity.

By meeting employee expectations for remote work, organizations can deliver the employee experience required to attract and retain talent while improving productivity. The research uncovered that a key factor for delivering a winning employee experience is to leverage outside resources for IT services. The more you can outsource and consolidate your IT services with a single partner, the more you can leverage efficiencies that result in a better employee experience.

