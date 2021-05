Download Now Provided by: Lumen Topic: Cloud Format: PDF

This report surveys a total of 1,150 global IT Decision Makers with the ultimate goal of identifying key global Edge computing trends and business needs. The research captures ITDMs’ current and future needs as well as their understanding of how Edge, Cloud, and 5G can play a role in the orchestration of their businesses as technology advances in the 4th Industrial Revolution. Topics range from latency and distributed compute to the benefits of Edge and industry-specific use cases.