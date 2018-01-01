TurboVG: A HW/SW Co-Designed Multi-Core OpenVG Accelerator for Vector Graphics Applications with Embedded Power Profiler

Download Now Download Now Provided by: Institute of Electrical & Electronic Engineers Topic: Hardware Date Added: Dec 2010 Format: PDF

TurboVG is a HW/SW co-designed accelerator that is sixteen times faster than the software library. It demonstrates that using custom designed hardware can speed up existing software applications, even if those software components have well optimized algorithms by modern compilers. TurboVG is a hardware accelerator for the OpenVG 1.1 library that operates sixteen times faster than an optimized software implementation. This improved efficiency stems from a well-designed hardware-software interaction capable of handling massive data transfers across hierarchical layers without performance loss. By combining multiple TurboVG cores, the library can support screen resolutions of up to Full-HD 1080p.