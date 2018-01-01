Two Stage Cascode Inductive Source Degeneration Low Noise Amplifier in 130nm 'RF CMOS'

Download Now Download Now Provided by: Creative Commons Topic: Hardware Date Added: Jul 2014 Format: PDF

A two stage cascode CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor) Low Noise Amplifer (LNA) is implemented in 130nm RF (Radio Frequency) CMOS technology with inductive source degeneration technique for low noise figure and power optimization using ADS (Advanced Design System) tool for the frequency band of 2.4GHz with dc supply voltage of 1.3V. The 1st stage of LNA is designed basically for low noise figure and 2nd stage is designed for higher gain. The total DC current flowing through this circuit is 3.7mA. The designed LNA is biased with active bias technique for better stabilization and over temperature variation.