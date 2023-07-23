Unify Your Security Operations with Splunk Mission Control

In today’s cybersecurity landscape, security teams face challenges across people, processes and technology. Detection, investigation and response are fragmented between siloed tools, making it difficult to achieve intelligent situational awareness. Further, security operations center (SOC) procedures and data are dispersed across different systems, limiting the ability of your team to investigate and respond to basic and advanced attacks. To get ahead of the chaos, Splunk can help your organization unify security operations. Download your copy of “Unify Your Security Operations With Splunk” to discover how to: Unify threat detection, investigation and response capabilities and data.

Simplify operations with response templates.

WModernize operations with security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR).