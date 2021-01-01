UnitedHealthGroup and Jaguar Land Rover are Accomplishing more with Graph Databases

Watch Now Provided by: TigerGraph Topic: Data Management Format: Other Download

Graph databases are transforming the data analytics landscape. UnitedHealth Group has built the world's largest healthcare graph to improve the quality of care for 50 million members. And Jaguar Land Rover has accelerated supply chain planning from 3 weeks to 45 minutes. Graph databases help data and analytics leaders find unknown relationships in the data and review data not easily analyzed with traditional analytics.



Every data-driven organization will soon be asking for this game-changing technology. View this keynote presentation from the Graph + AI World 2020 conference to learn more.