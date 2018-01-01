Unlocking potential through infrastructure readiness

Read More Read More Provided by: Fujitsu Topic: Virtualization Date Added: Jan 2016 Format: PDF

Our exclusive research explores the extent to which organisations are ready to fully realise the potential of mega-trend technologies. While many are already implementing solutions, there are still some barriers holding organisations back.





“Fujitsu’s ETERNUS Storage and PRIMERGY servers are powered by Intel® Xeon® processors”



Intel, the Intel logo, Xeon, and Xeon Inside are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries Intel Inside®.

